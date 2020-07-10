Amey recruits Murphy COO

Peter Anderson

He replaces James Haluch heading up Amey’s activities in roads and railways. James Haluch will resume responsibility as managing director for highways and waste collections.

Peter Anderson had been with Balfour Beatty for more than 15 years, latterly as managing director of the Balfour Beatty Vinci HS2 joint venture, before joining the board of Murphy Group in 2017.

Amey chief executive Amanda Fisher said: “Peter comes with a significant track record of delivering strategic rail and highways projects both nationally and internationally, enhancing customer relationships and improving bottom line business performance. He will help bring together our expertise across the transport infrastructure division to drive an even stronger, more compelling service offering to our clients and government.”

