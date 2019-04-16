Amey wins sewer maintenance assignment

The six-year maintenance contract started on 1st April 2019.

Amey has also secured contracts as a partner for specialist services and small projects in both waste and clean water.

Amey Utilities managing director David McLoughlin said: “We have been a trusted supplier for United Utilities in network maintenance for nearly a decade. Our success in continuing this partnership allows us to safely deliver United Utilities’ vision, putting customers at the heart of everything we do by maximising the value of our engineering and operational expertise.”

United Utilities network delivery director Kevin Fowlie said that the contract would “provide an end-to-end view of all the maintenance activities in progress”.

Contract value was not disclosed.