AmeySRM wins £23m bridge replacement works

The existing 70-metre span bridge, which carries the A533 Expressway over the M56 motorway has reached the end of its life and needs to be replaced with a new two-span structure that will be constructed adjacent to the existing bridge.

A wider scheme to build a new junction 11a for the M56 had previously been planned by Highways England but was dropped from the latest Road Investment Strategy (RIS2 2020-25) in March.

AmeySRM will start construction works on the new bridge in spring 2021, with the scheme due for completion in summer 2022.

The main concrete bridge deck will be assembled offline in a nearby compound, then transported and lowered into its final position using a self-propelled modular transporter. Once the replacement bridge has been opened to traffic, the existing structure will be demolished and the area fully reinstated.

Robert Allen, framework partnership director for the joint venture, said: “Our combined skills in bridge engineering, road maintenance and, above all, safety will be invaluable in delivering all elements of this exciting project, from design and demolition to construction.

“This scheme is one of a number of comprehensive upgrades our collaborative approach as AmeySRM is delivering across the northwest, creating better journeys for those using the network.”

AmeySRM, one of Highways England’s ‘delivery integration partners’, is currently working on the construction of a £43m remodelling of junction 19 of the M6, with a new bridge through the existing roundabout and over the M6, creating a better flow between the motorway and the A556.

