Ammann to buy Volvo’s paver business

An ABG tracked paver

Swiss manufacturer Amman will take over the ABG paver production and technology centre in Hameln, Germany, along with approximately 400 employees.

As a result, production of Volvo CE compaction equipment in Hameln will be phased out.

In 2022 the ABG paver business generated revenues of €98m.

Ammann’s product range already includes asphalt pavers as well as road rollers and compactors. Its Ammann & Apollo asphalt pavers are manufactured in India.

Customers will continue to still have access to the ABG Paving range, as well as aftermarket and other services, through the Ammann Group dealer network and some selected Volvo CE dealers.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approvals and works council consultations, and closing is anticipated in the first half of 2024.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk