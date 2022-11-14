Andrew Scott lands £12m low-energy industrial scheme

Artist's impression

The Welsh government, in partnership with Carmarthenshire County Council, is building 32,500 square feet of offices, light industrial units and hybrid spaces for letting across three buildings.

The new buildings, which will generate their own electricity using on-site renewables, are designed to have reduced running costs and be net zero carbon in-use standard.

The Welsh government is investing £5.9m in the project, with additional funding contributions being made by Carmarthenshire County Council and the Active Building Centre. In addition, £3.25m has come from the European Regional Development Fund, through the Welsh government. Andrew Scott Limited is main contractor for the development.

Wales’ economy minister Vaughan Gething said of the development: "With the support of the Active Building Centre, I hope it can become a launchpad for further low carbon employment space, promote new technologies and provide essential data on the benefits low carbon buildings can deliver."

Carmarthenshire county councillor Aled Vaughan Owen, cabinet member for climate change, decarbonisation and sustainability, said: "We are pleased to be delivering such a significant demonstrator project, which has the potential to lead the way in terms of highly sustainable commercial buildings. The fabric first design approach and innovative technologies integrated into the buildings are methods which the construction sector must adopt to play their part in reversing the climate emergency."

