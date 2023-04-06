Anglesey Council goes for electric skidsteer loaders

One of the Elise 900 skidsteer loaders at work in Anglesey

Anglesey Council has bought a pair of Elise 900 electric skidsteers, made by Firstgreen Industries (formerly Kovaco) of the Czech Republic and sold in the UK by Abiljo Excavator Services in Burton-on-Trent.

They are now working at Penhesgyn and Gwalchmai waste and recycling centres. Both machines have been specified with extended life batteries, solid tyres and a full guard pack for working in the waste recycling centres

The purchase followed a 10-month evaluation process to find a replacement for aging diesel skidsteers.

The Elise 900 is billed as the world’s first full production electric skidsteer and capable of more than eight hours use on a single charge. It can lift a load of 1200kg to 3.6 metres and can carry up to 175kg with the loader arm lowered. [See our previous report here.]

Bob Parry, principal waste management officer at Penhesgyn waste site, first saw the machines in early 2022 and saw the potential. After several on-site demonstrations and trials against comparable diesel skidsteers, the decision was made in November 2022 to go with the electric option.

