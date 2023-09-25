Another Leicestershire school for Willmott Dixon

CGI of Airfield Farm primary school in Market Harborough

Airfield Farm Primary School is being built on the northern edge of Market Harborough to support house-building in the area.

The £9.3m project is being funded by developers William Davis and Taylor Wimpey, supported by money from the government’s basic need funding for schools.

The school is designed to be net-zero carbon in operation, just like the new Hollycroft Primary School, on the outskirts of Hinckley, which opened this autumn and was also built by Willmott Dixon.

Airfield Farm Primary School will have initial capacity for 210 children but expansion to 420 pupils is built in to the design. A phased opening is planned from 2024 for reception children, with the school reaching capacity by 2030

