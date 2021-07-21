Another Maidstone field gone to house-builders

A street scene from Bellway's nearby Bicknor Wood development in Otham

The 39-acre field, which links the rapidly expanding town of Maidstone with the village of Otham, already has detailed planning consent from the borough council.

The house-builder expects to start work on site in the autumn, to deliver 295 private homes and 126 homes available as affordable housing. The first homes are scheduled to be released for sale in 2022.

As part of the planning deal, Bellway will be contributing more than £1m towards the expansion of Greenfields Community Primary School, as well as £100,000 for cycle paths.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk