  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

Wed July 21 2021

Related Information
  1. News
  2. UK
  3. Another Maidstone field gone to house-builders

Another Maidstone field gone to house-builders

5 hours Bellway Kent has acquired a large green field on the southeastern outskirts of Maidstone for a development of 421 homes.

A street scene from Bellway's nearby Bicknor Wood development in Otham
A street scene from Bellway's nearby Bicknor Wood development in Otham

The 39-acre field, which links the rapidly expanding town of Maidstone with the village of Otham, already has detailed planning consent from the borough council.

The house-builder expects to start work on site in the autumn, to deliver 295 private homes and 126 homes available as affordable housing. The first homes are scheduled to be released for sale in 2022.

As part of the planning deal, Bellway will be contributing more than £1m towards the expansion of Greenfields Community Primary School, as well as £100,000 for cycle paths.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU

Latest News

Related News

Click here to view more construction news »