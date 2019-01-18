Another student tower for bathroom pod specialist

The type of bathroom pod going in at Crown Place in Swansea (which is pictured below)

Crown Place in Swansea will be Offsite Solutions’ sixth and largest student accommodation scheme for the developer and brings the total value of its projects for Crown Student Living to £6.8m.

Midas is the main contractor for the £40m scheme on Swansea’s waterfront. All the bedrooms in the nine-storey development will be ensuite. Offsite Solutions will manufacture 645 glass reinforced plastic (GRP) composite bathroom pods.

Offsite Solutions has previously supplied pods to Crown Student Living developments in the Bristol, Reading, Cardiff, Portsmouth and most recently Norwich, which is nearing completion.

Crown Student Living director Alan Pulver said: “Our aim is to create an exceptional student experience which is reflected in our approach to bathroom construction. The quality of the ensuite shower rooms is definitely a significant factor in students’ choice of accommodation – which can be their home for up to three years. We specified Offsite Solutions’ bathroom pods from our very first development – a refurbishment and conversion project in Bristol – and for every scheme after that. We have established a very good and positive working relationship with their team.”

He said: “This use of offsite construction allows us to have every ensuite built to the same exacting quality standards. It also gives us the benefit of a much shorter programme than in-situ bathroom construction. There is no assembly on site, only M&E connections which are extremely efficient and fast. We like dealing with Offsite Solutions and would never consider traditional bathroom construction for any of our schemes.”