Approval for Middlesborough homes

Russell Hall, managing director of Banks Homes (left), and Mark Antonopoulos, managing director at Cameron Hall Homes

Construction of the second phase is expected to begin in August 2027, with the new three, four and five-bedroom homes due to launch to the market in autumn 2027.

The second phase will comprise 135 plots in total, 81 of which will be marketed and sold by Cameron Hall Homes. The remaining 54 plots have been sold to Banks Homes, another leading regional housebuilder. The agreement builds on the long-standing relationship between the founders of the two businesses, Harry Banks, founder of the Banks Group, and Sir John Hall, founder of Cameron Hall Developments.

Mark Antonopoulos, Managing Director at Cameron Hall Developments, said: “We are delighted that Banks Homes has secured a deal to acquire 54 units from Cameron Hall Developments at Stoney Wood. It is a strong endorsement of the location, the quality of the wider masterplan and the continued demand for high-quality family housing on the Wynyard Estate.”

“Banks Homes is a respected regional housebuilder with deep roots in the North East, and we are pleased to be working alongside them on the next stage of this important development.”

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