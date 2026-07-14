BRCK reports revenue up slightly in 2025

The group has in the last year simplified its structure into two divisions, distribution and design & install. Revenue growth, the group said, was pushed by 8.8% growth in the design & install division.

Gross profit was unchanged at £121.7m, with gross profit margins slipping from 19.1% to 18.9%. The group attributed this to price pressure, subdued housebuilidng, and continued macroeconomic uncertainty.

The group closed its acquisition of H S Jackson & Son fencing after the year ended. It said this would support its diversification strategy, and that it financial position enabled potential future acquisitions.

Frank Hanna, CEO of BRCK Group, said:, "While the past year presented significant headwinds for the entire construction sector, from macroeconomic pressures to adverse weather, our performance is a testament to the resilience of our diversification strategy. Our high level of technical expertise, combined with deep-rooted manufacturer relationships and a truly diversified business model, have been pivotal.

"This has allowed us to navigate a complex market successfully, providing competitive and essential building solutions where they are needed most. Looking ahead, we remain confident in our positioning. The operational gearing within our business means we are well-placed to take immediate advantage of any improvement in trading conditions, ensuring that even a modest market upturn will translate into meaningful results for the group."

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