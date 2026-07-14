Margins rise at Laing O'Rourke

Laing O'Rourke completed construction of the Stephen A. Schwarzman Centre for the Humanities for the University of Oxford this year

The business's order book is currently worth more than four year years of revenue, it said.

Gross margins improved to 9.7% from 6.5% driven, Laing O'Rourke said, by improved execution and a manufacturing led vertically integrated operating model. Net cash rose 60% to £456.8m.

Group CFO Paul Teasdale said:, "We have delivered a significant increase in profitability, strengthened our cash position and secured a record £17.2 billion order book, the largest in our history, reflecting the confidence our clients place in us to deliver some of the most complex and important infrastructure programmes in the UK and Australia.

“By combining the expertise of our people with advanced manufacturing, digital engineering and automation, we are making construction safer, more productive and more sustainable.

“Just as importantly, this growth has been achieved while maintaining disciplined focus on the right projects, in the right sectors and the right contract structures. As a result, the Group is exceptionally well positioned to capitalise on the significant infrastructure opportunities that are emerging across our core markets.

“We enter FY27 from a position of considerable strength. With record levels of secured work, a high-quality pipeline of future opportunities and a relentless focus on operational excellence, we are well placed to continue delivering sustainable growth while pushing the boundaries of what is possible in modern construction.”

Group CEO Cathal O'Rourke said, "“I am proud of the work our people have done together to deliver these results. This is the platform to invest in our people and the technology that will help us reimagine the construction industry. We have a moral imperative to revolutionise our industry and the industrialised construction methods we have long pioneered reduce manual strain, improve the safety and wellbeing of our people and deliver certainty and quality for our clients.

“Our results are a reflection of the trust we have built with our people and our partners as we continue to imagine what’s possible for the future of the construction industry.”

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