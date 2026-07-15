TfL adds Arcadis to framework

Arcadis was selected for four lots of the framework, risk and opportunity management, project and programme assurance, planning and scheduling, and procurement.

Arcadis will provide specialist services that help TfL plan, govern and deliver complex transport programmes effectively. Arcadis is one of multiple appointed suppliers across each of these lots.

Arcadis’ experience with TfL spans strategically important programmes including the Step-Free Access programme, Elephant and Castle Station Capacity Upgrade, Piccadilly Line Upgrade, Northern Line Extension and Beckton Maintenance Facility Building, alongside wider renewals and enhancement activity across the TfL estate.

This track record reflects, Arcadis says, its long-standing role as a trusted advisor to TfL, combining practical programme delivery, commercial discipline and multi-disciplinary expertise to support outcomes for customers, communities and London’s wider transport network.

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