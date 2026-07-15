Final roof section on HS2 tunnel

The 16-metre-wide twin-box-shaped tunnel will carry high-speed trains beneath the village of Burton Green, near Kenilworth. Now structurally complete, engineers and ecologists will turn their attention towards the tunnel’s 500-metre-long ‘green roof’, to ensure the structure blends seamlessly into the natural landscape, with ample green space above for local communities to enjoy.

Doug Barnett, senior project manager for HS2 Ltd, said, “With the main civil engineering complete, thanks to the hard work and dedication of the 150-strong team on the ground, we can now begin the next phase of this exciting project.

"We look forward to working with local communities to bring the bold design vision for Burton Green tunnel to life, maximising the potential of this new green space.”

Tim Akers, design manager from the Mott MacDonald/SYSTRA Design Joint Venture, said, “A range of techniques were incorporated into the design to enable construction through this narrow corridor within the village. The end result will be a railway within a landscape, where the original character of the Kenilworth Greenway and ecological connectivity to the wider landscape are restored over the buried tunnel.”

Excavated material from the tunnel is currently being reused for wider landscaping works, in line with HS2’s sustainability commitments. Large-scale planting of native trees and shrubs will provide biodiverse habitats for wildlife and re-establish vegetated connections to Black Waste Wood and Little Poors Wood.

HS2’s construction partner, Balfour Beatty VINCI (BBV), is working closely with community groups and schools to explore ways in which they can enhance the greenway experience whilst celebrating the area's unique landscape, ecology and heritage.

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