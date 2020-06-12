Approval for Pembroke Dock Marine project

Pembroke Port (Photo by J Abbott)

Pembroke Dock Marine is a wave energy demonstration project led by the Port of Milford Haven, with support from Pembrokeshire County Council.

Approval of the business case means that it can now start accessing the initial £18m of government funding that has been released to the City Deal programme as a whole.

Pembroke Dock Marine is seeking £28m from the City Deal programme in coming years to help leverage a further £32m of public and private funding that it needs.

The project is made up of four elements:

The Marine Energy Test Area within the Milford Haven Waterway led by Marine Energy Wales, enabling technology developers to test their marine energy devices close to their base of operation

A 90 sq km Pembrokeshire Demonstration Zone delivered by Wave Hub Limited that will enable the deployment of future energy generating technologies, including floating wind

Marine Energy Engineering Centre of Excellence – a technology, innovation and research centre delivered by the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult

Redevelopment of land at Pembroke Dock, led by the Port of Milford Haven, for industrial use.

Pembrokeshire Council leader David Simpson said: “With phase one of the Marine Energy Test Area having already opened last year, we now stand ready and wholly committed to accelerate working with our partners to deliver the project. This project will place Pembrokeshire and the city region at the heart of a growing global industry, helping further raise the region’s profile as a place to do business and invest in.”

Pembroke Dock Marine is the third Swansea Bay City Deal project to be approved, following on from the Swansea City and Waterfront Digital District, and the Canolfan S4C Yr Egin digital and creative hub at the University of Wales Trinity Saint David in Carmarthen.

