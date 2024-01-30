Approval for Willmott's Dagenham school

artist's impression of Oxlow Bridge School

Oxlow Bridge School, covering 3,700 sqm of floor space, is to be built by Willmott Dixon on the site of a former council transport depot in Dagenham.

It will have space for 100 pupils with profound multiple learning difficulties from four to 19 years old.

Barking & Dagenham Council took just seven months to turn around the planning application from its regeneration arm, Be First.

Special facilities will include ceiling-mounted tracked hoists to provide connection between classrooms and adjacent hygiene rooms, a hydrotherapy pool and sensory & therapy rooms, which will all have ceiling-mounted tracked hoist.

The school is expected to open in 2025 and be carbon net zero in operation.

Willmott Dixon managing director Stewart Brundell said: “We are delighted that planning permission has been granted for The Oxlow Bridge School. This is testament to the hard work and collaboration of everyone involved in the project so far.”

