Approved inspector opens Birmingham office

Ball & Berry's Birmingham office

Ball & Berry has opened an office in the centre of Birmingham, in the Jewellery Quarter, to add to its offices in Manchester and Preston.

The firm has been taking on more work in the Midlands lately and the total value of projects it is working on in the region has doubled over the last 12 months to £200m. Appointments include Exchange Square phase one and two with Sir Robert McAlpine, Vita Student residential scheme with Select Property Group, and mixed-use developments Hockley Mills and Beaufort House on Newhall Street.

“Opening a Birmingham office demonstrates our commitment to the city and the wider region,” said director Paul McNeill. “We’ve built a strong track record here by working on a number of flagship projects and establishing a permanent base, whilst also recruiting a new regional director, will solidify our position as the go-to approved inspector.”

He added: “Closer proximity to our clients and partners will enable us to capitalise on the buoyant construction market and the wealth of regional opportunities thanks to HS2 and the upcoming 2022 Commonwealth Games.”