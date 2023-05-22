Arcadis adds to leadership team

Mark Cowlard

Mark Cowlard, formerly Arcadis UK CEO and now global president for places, is one of three global business area (GBA) executives appointed to the Arcadis top table.

As of 1 June 2023, global president for resilience Heather Polinsky, global president for mobility Greg Steele and Mark Cowlard representing places all join Arcadis’ executive leadership team.

The changes follow the recent appointment of Alan Brookes as chief executive.

Mark Cowlard has led the places business area for the past year.

Heather Polinsky was chief operating officer for Arcadis in North America before taking on the resilience brief. Greg Steele previously ran the Asia and Pacific operation.

Arcadis has also moved Edel Christie from chief transformation officer to chief growth officer, following the retirement of Mary Ann Hopkins. Christie’s former role is being subsumed into chief delivery officer Hans Dekker’s workload.

Alan Brookes said: “Our global operating model is already making a big difference to our business and to our clients. Now more than a year on, it’s important that we continue building on these strong foundations to recognize and respond to the many challenges that our clients are increasingly facing in today’s world. Driving growth and creating even greater value in the sectors and amongst the communities in which we operate is essential, and having Mark, Heather and Greg at the table sets us up to be successful in a world where many of our clients’ most pressing issues and opportunities are global ones.”

