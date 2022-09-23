Arcadis appoints sustainability lead

Jane Boyle

Jane Boyle joins Arcadis from Jones Lang LaSalle, where she was UK sustainability director. Before that, she held roles in energy and sustainability at the University of Aberdeen, producing its net zero strategy, as well as positions at Dubai Airports, EY and Buro Happold.

She joins to lead Arcadis’ UK & Ireland sustainability advisory practice with a remit to grow and develop the company’s offering across all UK market sectors and clients

Jane Boyle’s recruitment mirrors similar appointments made by Arcadis in North America, where Michelle Bachir has joined from Deloitte as sustainability advisory practice lead and Kealy Herman has been made global technical director for net zero strategy. Kealy Herman joins from Google, where she was lead for supply chain climate strategy, and has previously worked for WSP.

Josh Nothwang, managing director of Arcadis’ sustainability advisory unit, said: “Clients across the Arcadis business are grappling with how to address the climate emergency – we are working with governments, public agencies, and private companies across sectors already, so Jane, Michelle, and Kealy join at an exciting time.”

