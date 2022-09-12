Arcadis makes German acquisition

Based in Hildesheim, Lower Saxony, Giftge Consult was founded 40 years ago and currently employs 60 people. It has long-standing client relationships with key German clients in the transport infrastructure and energy transmission sectors, according to Arcadis.

The company specialises in planning, asset management, construction, engineering and infrastructure delivery in areas such as pipeline engineering, high voltage direct current and hydrogen transmission, environmental permitting and digital surveying services. Arcadis believes this will strengthen its position in the ‘high-growth energy transition sector’.

Giftge Consult’s specialist capabilities are expected to help Arcadis deliver more complex and diverse services in the areas of transmission grids and transport infrastructure planning and delivery in the future.

“The supply of clean, green and reliable sources of energy are the issues of the hour across Europe, critical to our clients and communities alike and crucial to tackling the climate emergency,” said Arcadis chief executive Peter Oosterveer.

“We’re delighted to welcome the talented Giftge Consult team to the Arcadis family and see great opportunities to strengthen, scale and grow our energy transition solutions to clients not only in Germany but across our global operations.”

Manuel Biebermann, managing director at Giftge Consult, commented: “The sale to Arcadis secures our future viability under the umbrella of a strong, innovative and forward-thinking global company.”

