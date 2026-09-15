Arcadis supports completion of A38(M) strengthening

The viaduct, which connects the M6 to Birmingham city centre, is a critical part of the region’s transport network. Faced with the challenge of strengthening a structurally substandard asset without causing major disruption to road users, Birmingham City Council and its delivery partners adopted an asset-led approach focused on life extension, safety, affordability and long-term value.

Arcadis provided the collaborative project management framework needed to align multiple parties around shared delivery objectives. Working closely with Birmingham City Council, Arcadis supported programme, cost, risk and quality management within a highly complex live infrastructure environment.

The scheme demonstrates how targeted intervention can provide a more sustainable alternative to full replacement. By focusing investment on the most critical strengthening works, the team was able to preserve a vital public asset, minimise disruption and maintain network resilience, while delivering within a challenging financial context.

Digital tools were embedded throughout delivery to improve visibility, quality assurance and safety. These included 360-degree imaging, data-driven quality management and digital platforms that enabled remote access to constrained work areas and improved control of works inside the viaduct’s box girders. The project also introduced advanced confined-space safety measures and robust controls to protect workers operating in a hazardous environment.

The project was delivered through close collaboration between Birmingham City Council, Arcadis, AtkinsRéalis and VolkerFitzpatrick, combining technical, commercial and delivery expertise to manage a highly complex live infrastructure environment while minimising disruption to road users.

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