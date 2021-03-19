Arcadis to design Harrogate Convention Centre revamp

The main auditoriuim (image from www.harrogateconventioncentre.co.uk)

Redevelopment of the 40-year-old complex will introduce more flexible spaces that will enable the convention centre to hold a wider range of events.

Plans to rebuild the venue could ultimately involve three exhibition halls being demolished to make way for a new 5,000 sq m hall and a refurbished auditorium.

Arcadis will provide multi-disciplinary services to lead and deliver phase one of the convention centre’s redevelopment, which focuses on improving conferencing facilities through a significant refurbishment of the auditorium, creating breakout spaces for 1,250 delegates, improved access and better front of house areas.

Arcadis will also work on the external appearance of the building and its energy efficiency.

Arcadis is working with Group Ginger, Charcoal Blue, Buro Happold, Silcock Leadham and Clerk of Works Leeds.

Nick Kealey, head of public sector in Yorkshire for Arcadis, said the £18m project would “bring a new lease of life to Harrogate Convention Centre”.

Harrogate Borough Council deputy leader Graham Swift said: “Harrogate Convention Centre makes such a significant contribution to the district's economy. Therefore it is crucial that we re-develop the site as well as introduce much more flexible spaces that will allow us to attract a broader customer base and substantially strengthen this economic impact, which will be needed even more so in the future. The delivery of this project will deliver a major component of the Harrogate town centre masterplan and will be key to the district’s Covid-19 economic recovery plan.”

