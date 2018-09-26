Architect appointed for Yeadon airport extension

The plans for Leeds Bradford Airport

Leeds Bradford Airport (LBA) is planning a £12.5m investment in a three-storey new extension to its terminal building.

This will include new arrivals facilities for international passengers, including immigration, baggage reclaim and customs. The extension will also accommodate improved departure gates, seating areas and new retail and food outlets.

According to the plans, after this is completed in late 2019, works will begin on re-modelling the existing terminal building to provide a new centralised security search area and departure lounge improvements as well as more shops. Work is scheduled for completion by summer 2020.

A future phase will include the completion of the departure pier, replacing the current passenger walkway.

The appointment of Watson Batty Architects follows an ongoing brief for the practice to support extension works planned as part of the airports’ Route to 2030’ strategic development plan.

Watson Batty managing director Peter White said: “We are delighted to cement our partnership with Leeds Bradford Airport with our biggest project to date. We have worked closely with the team at LBA over the last six years, assisting with detailed collaboration and consultation, to support a series of enabling projects, both airside and landside. It is rewarding to know that our transport expertise is helping to build the future of a critical northern hub.”