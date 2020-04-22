Ardmac joins ICU pod market

Ardmac's MediPod

Ardmac says that its MediPods new offer “a fast, flexible solution for modular, on-demand and high value medical workspaces to support the healthcare sector”.

The MediPods are stand-alone modular buildings that are manufactured and fitted out in a controlled factory environment. Their development follows an agreement that Ardmac has struck with US based Germfree Laboratories, a specialist in the design, engineering and manufacture of biological containment laboratories.

The pods are designed to be easy to transport

The self-contained pods can be sited and ready for use within days, Ardmac says. They are designed to operate as complete functioning units and include heating, ventilation & air conditioning (HVAC) systems, plumbing, electrics, medical gases and primary containment equipment.

Ardmac is based in Dublin with a UK presence in Manchester. Chief executive Ronan Quinn said: “At Ardmac, we are committed to continually reviewing and enhancing our portfolio of high value workspaces to meet the needs of our customers. The MediPod units are an innovative solution that can be constructed and deployed within weeks for a rapid response in times when business continuity, refurbishment and temporary location needs are critical.”

