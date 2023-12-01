Ardmore lands £50m Chancery Lane refurb

5 Chancery Lane was originally built in 1910

LS Estates has appointed Ardmore as main contractor for the redevelopment of 5 Chancery Lane, London EC4.

The £50m retrofit of more than 100,000 sqft of office space is designed to reduce operational carbon and water consumption and bring it into line with new energy performance rules for commercial buildings.

It is expected to achieve a BREEAM Excellent rating and EPC (energy performance certificate) A.

The scheme received planning consent back in 2020. Ardmore is set to begin construction in January 2024.

Designed by Foggo Associates, the plans include the demolition of the existing top floor and the incorporation of two new floors. A roof terrace will be constructed from cross-laminated timber.

Gardiner & Theobald is quantity surveyor and project manager for the job.

According to the developer, by retaining 86% of the existing building structure, 5 Chancery Lane will save 4,800 tonnes of CO 2 e and will have a forecast upfront embodied carbon cost of 402 kgCO 2 e/m2 (GIA) – which is 33% below the Greater London Authority’s approved level.

LS Estates chief executive Mark Swetman said: “The demand for bringing sustainable buildings to occupiers has never been greater. People now want to work in buildings that reflect their values, especially when it comes to their environmental footprint. 5 Chancery Lane will be a prime example of the new breed of buildings and we’re looking forward to working with Ardmore to help deliver that promise.”

Ardmore director James Byrne said: “We have built a strong team who will ensure we deliver this project in line with the highest safety standards, without any compromise in quality. Ardmore has a strong track record in restoring beautiful historic buildings and we’re known for the quality of our projects.”

Last week we reported news from Deloitte that refurbishment starts in the capital had broken records, with 34 schemes covering 3.3 million sq ft. The increase in refurbishments is being driven by the anticipated tightening of minimum energy efficiency standard (MEES) regulations, coupled with tenants’ own sustainability aspirations.

By laws, commercial property will be required to reach EPC C by 1st April 2027 and B by April 2030 before it can be let out.

