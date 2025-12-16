Arlington plans Cramlington industrial park

CGI of the planned West Hartford Park

Arlington Real Estate and Homes England have submitted a masterplan outline planning application for West Hartford Park, a development on the edge of Cramlington that aims to deliver more than one million sq ft of industrial, manufacturing and logistics space for Northumberland.

Located just five miles from the deep-sea Port of Blyth, West Hartford Park is the largest remaining strategic employment site in Northumberland, spanning 126 acres.

The proposed development seeks to support the expansion of the port and forms a key part of the Energy Central Partnership, which positions southeast Northumberland as a national hub for offshore and renewable energy, clean technology and advanced manufacturing, while also supporting recently announced AI Growth Zones.

The Port of Blyth is working with Arlington and Homes England to attract investors and West Hartford Park has already generated strong interest from potential occupiers, it is claimed.

The scheme is expected to deliver approximately 2,000 new jobs and generate more than £400m of investment for the northeast economy.

The masterplan sets out the delivery of flexible B2/B8 units ranging from 174,375 sq ft to 532,000 sq ft, available on both freehold and leasehold terms, as well as office space, ancillary retail and education/innovation facilities.

The development sits next to an established cluster of industrial, logistics and innovation businesses.

Arlington Real Estate managing director Dean Cook said: “Submitting the planning application marks an important milestone in unlocking the full potential of West Hartford Park. This is the only site in the region capable of delivering development at this scale, in a location that has the power, infrastructure and global connectivity that large occupiers require.

“Collaboration with the Port of Blyth means this project will directly support the growth of the offshore and renewable energy sector, as well as advanced manufacturing, logistics and AI sectors, bringing jobs, investment and long-term economic value to Northumberland and the wider northeast.

“There is already strong interest from major national and international businesses, and we believe West Hartford Park will become a significant commercial location not only for the region, but for the UK.”

Port of Blyth chief executive Martin Lawlor said: “We are delighted to be working in partnership to help develop West Hartford Park. Once approved, the site will not only provide important additional capacity for port-related development but will also be a catalyst for further economic growth across the region.”

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