Arup completes concept for 'hyperscale' data centre

The work is for the second-phase expansion of a new facility for Rack Centre, a carrier-neutral data centre operator.

Arup has delivered concept architectural and engineering design for the data centre including building services, cost surveying and civil and structural engineering.

“It was exciting collaborating with Rack Centre on this project and building on the long-term relationship that exists between our two organisations,” said Arup project manager Felix Bianeyin. “Our multi-disciplinary data centre design team drew on its experience and industry knowledge to deliver an effective energy-saving, resilient and secure facility.”

The project follows Rack Centre’s expansion of its phase one build, which, once completed, will increase its IT power capacity to 1.5 megawatts (MW). Arup said that the phase two expansion at the current campus will add an additional IT capacity of 13MW and 6000m2 of lettable space, making it one of the largest data centres of its kind in West Africa.

The facility has been designed to allow for maintenance while guaranteeing continuous system operation and reliable data access.

