Arup picked for second stage of Sydney light rail

The new appointment follows Arup’s technical advisory role for the first phase of the twin-track light rail service, which will connect key precincts and destinations near the booming ‘River City’ central business district.

Client for the scheme is Transport for NSW (TfNSW). Arup’s project director Ryan Andriessen explains: “We started out as infrastructure technical adviser, assisting in the planning and procurement of Stage 1 which will connect Westmead to Carlingford via the Parramatta CBD and Camellia. Since then, the agency’s trust in our ability to deliver has kept increasing, and they’ve enacted several options to the original contract.

“This has opened up a lot of doors to future opportunities, with contracts that extend through to 2023 to provide on-going technical support for the early, enabling and main works packages for Stage 1, including design reviews and construction phase services.

“Our brief has grown again to include investigations for Stage 2, which will create a branch to Sydney Olympic Park via Ermington and Wentworth Point, continuing to connect communities, culture and commerce.”