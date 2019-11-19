Arup planner moves to Ramboll

Elad Eisenstein

As director of cities and regeneration, Elad Eisenstein will lead Ramboll’s urban regeneration team, focusing on major cities projects, integrating across the transport, infrastructure environment and energy businesses.

He joins Ramboll from Arup, where he was principal with responsibility for urban planning and design. He is an architect and urban designer with experience of large-scale urban projects, including Stratford City’s International Quarter and Tottenham in London, NOMA in Manchester, Central to Eveleigh in Sydney, Zuidas in Amsterdam and the Singapore Sports Hub.

Ramboll UK managing director Mathew Riley said: “This is an incredibly exciting appointment for the Ramboll team. Elad’s experience in delivering world class urban solutions is second to none, complemented by his vision on creating the cities of tomorrow and his understanding of the key imperatives driving today’s urban design. At Ramboll we have a wealth of experience in creating sustainable solutions for city clients across multiple markets and Elad’s appointment will help us combine these complementary capabilities into a compelling urban agenda.”

