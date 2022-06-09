Arup team picked for Melbourne runway

Melbourne Airport’s Third Runway (M3R) will be 3,000m long and is designed to increase the airport’s capacity, enabling simultaneous runway operations and reducing the duration and impact of delays.

It will run parallel to the existing north-south runway and 1.3km to the west, with connections to the airport terminal by a network of new taxiways.

Over the coming years, the team will work collaboratively to prepare schematic design, develop principal project requirements (PPRs) and be the design guardian during procurement, construction and into operation. Arup’s remit covers deliver geotechnical and earthworks, civil engineering, sustainability and safety in design.

Liam O'Donohue, Arup’s leader in the state of Victoria, said that it is a highly complex project involving new underpass structures, utilities, road design, transport planning, water treatment and retention facility and security.

The team’s appointment continues a longstanding relationship with Melbourne Airport, which has included prior phases of M3R.

Melbourne Airport program manager Peter Parsons said: “The Beca/Arup team has performed fantastically for Melbourne Airport over many years, and we look forward to this continuing through the next phase of the design. The combined team brings a wealth of local and international experience which we will be drawing upon as we start to define the requirements of the runway for our airline customers.”

“Melbourne Airport has been a priority client for our teams for many years, and we value our collaborative working relationship,” said Craig Downey, M3R design manager at Beca. “Our combined team shares a strong commitment to bringing safe, sustainable and creative ideas to Melbourne Airport, along with a transparent and open working relationship.”

