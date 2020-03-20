Arup to assess Scotland’s potential for using hydrogen

Arup has been appointed to undertake an assessment of the potential to use hydrogen within the Scottish energy system.

The work is related to Scotland’s target for achieving net-zero energy by 2045. The Scottish government, working alongside Scottish Enterprise and Highlands & Islands Enterprise, has outlined plans to assess the future use of hydrogen in the economy and develop a hydrogen action plan and hydrogen policy statement.

Arup and project partner E4tech will carry out an assessment of Scotland’s strengths, assets and factors that will shape hydrogen development across the country, as well as exploring scenarios for how hydrogen might develop in Scotland to help achieve net-zero emissions targets. The assessment will also establish the potential economic impacts and benefits that investment in the hydrogen sector could unlock.

The assessment outcomes will be used to help inform the upcoming hydrogen policy statement and action plan, with the aim of assisting the Scottish government and its agencies to set the policy agenda for hydrogen over the next few decades.

“Hydrogen can bring many benefits as a low carbon energy source - we’re committed to supporting the Scottish government in exploring how it could potentially help to achieve net-zero emissions by 2045,” said Arup head of energy consultancy Clare Lavelle. “Scotland’s natural resources, existing industrial skills and ambitious carbon reduction targets will be key to unlocking the true benefits that the hydrogen economy can bring. We will be applying our extensive experience and knowledge taken from our work with other governments including the UK, Australia and New Zealand, to carry out this assessment for the Scottish Government to support its future policies and plans.”

The initial report and assessment will be finalised on behalf of the consortium for publication later this year.

