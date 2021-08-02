Arup to review Ireland’s entire rail network

It has been appointed as technical consultant by Ireland’s Department of Transport (DoT), in cooperation with the Department for Infrastructure Northern Ireland (DfI).

The project is focused on improving sustainable connectivity between major cities and enhancing regional development over the next 20 years. Arup’s study will look at ways to improve current infrastructure, including the feasibility of higher speeds, improved connectivity to the north-west and the creation of a strategic plan for freight.

Transport systems are seen as having a major role to play in Ireland’s plans to meet its climate commitments. The All Island Strategic Rail Review will focus on providing opportunities to decarbonise the rail network, in line with the European Green Deal, Ireland’s Climate Action Plan and the UK’s 2050 Net Zero commitment.

The strategic review will cover both inter-urban and rural connectivity and will focus on the needs of communities and the opportunities rail provides to enhance social and economic development.

Arup’s transport specialists will identify current constraints to rail travel and then then balance decarbonisation priorities, economic growth and rural connectivity objectives to recommend a strategy.

Arup director Peter Adams said: “This is a timely review of the rail network across the island of Ireland during the European Year of Rail. Adopting a people-first approach, our focus will be on considering decarbonising rail across the island, enhancing regional connectivity and future-proofing inter-urban rail connectivity alongside value for money. Our multidisciplinary team will analyse the existing transport network and policies, including opportunities for freight enhancement, to develop an evidence-based whole-island strategy that puts rail front and centre in achieving our climate commitments.”

