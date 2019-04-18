TCI New Year Magazine OfferTCI New Year Magazine Offer
Thu April 18 2019

Arup wins advisory role for Australian roads

47 minutes Arup has been appointed as technical advisor to Major Road Projects Victoria, which is responsible for planning and delivering schemes in the Australian state.

Arup's previous projects in Victoria include the Regional Rail Link

The Arup team will support MRPV on projects across Melbourne and regional Victoria for the next three years.

Arup is providing a flexible, scalable team covering project and programme management, transport engineering, traffic and transport planning, planning and environmental consulting and communications and stakeholder management.

The team will work across all project phases from initial concepts through to post-completion evaluations and support MRPV’s interactions with government, planning, design, construction and community stakeholders.

“We are proud to have been selected as technical advisor to MRPV as it embarks on creating a better, safer and more reliable transport experience for Victorian road users for generations to come,” said Arup’s Australasia region chair Peter Chamley.

Arup’s previous projects in Victoria include the Regional Rail Link, Streamlining Hoddle Street and Monash Freeway Upgrade Stage 1.

