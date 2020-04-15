Arup wins Australian rail contract

Rail Projects Victoria (RPV) has appointed Arup as its rail operational planning adviser as the state delivers a record programme of rail investment. Arup will work with project partner Deutsche Bahn, the German rail operator.

Victoria’s population growth – the fastest in the country – has prompted the government’s ambition to develop an expanded rail network that is operationally integrated, can meet future demand and offers passengers a reliable and quality service.

Arup’s work for RPV encompasses many of the major rail projects proposed for both the capital city Melbourne and regional Victoria. These include the Melbourne Airport Rail, faster rail services for the growing city of Geelong and the Western Rail Plan, which seeks to progressively improve rail connectivity to the booming western suburbs.

As rail operations planning adviser, Arup will help develop a network-wide rail strategy and supporting operating plans for defined rail corridors.

“We will draw on our strong rail planning expertise and reputation in Victoria, as well as our international operational knowledge and that of our project partner Deutsche Bahn, the German rail operator,” said Stefan Sanders, Arup’s Australasian rail advisory leader. Sanders is leading an Arup team that includes specialists in rail operations, rolling stock, planning, railway engineering and economics. Arup’s global experience of operational planning will be complemented by Deutsche Bahn’s access to front-line rail operation's best practice and rail delivery expertise.

The scale of the planned investment requires Arup and Deutsche Bahn to identify and interrogate the integration between the new projects and the existing rail lines and systems, so that the state-wide rail network can evolve and operate efficiently.

“Being involved from the strategic planning stage means we can ensure that the potential benefits of the significant infrastructure investment are realised,” said Doug Pickering, Australian rail planning leader. “Arup is playing a pivotal role in supporting the design of an optimised network that delivers state-wide benefits and meets the future needs of rail users. Our work will allow RPV to progress its projects from concept through the design and delivery stages with confidence regarding investment priorities, network outcomes and passenger experience.”

