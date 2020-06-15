Arup wins competition for Italian regeneration

The competition for the disused site in the city of Pavia was launched by private developer PV01.RE.

Arup’s design is for a mixed-use development favouring active transport modes and green infrastructure.

Arup’s masterplan, named Supernova, pays homage to the area’s industrial past as a key manufacturing hub for Italy’s famed sewing machine, the Necchi. The firm’s architects, planners and sustainability consultants have designed a pedestrian- and bike-friendly mixed-use urban regeneration proposal that includes ‘smart’ living accommodation and student housing as well as retail, offices and a new hotel.

The Milan-Genova railway line is at the west of the former Necchi area and the Naviglio Pavese canal to the east.

Pavia’s Supernova redevelopment will be serviced by a new Pavia Nord station on the SS13 line, connecting to Milano Rogoredo in 19 minutes.

The strategic urban regeneration looks to preserve iconic buildings, including the entrance building to the former Necchi Factory and the industrial chimney.

The redevelopment will retain some of the overgrowth that y took over after the site fell in disuse. It will incoporate green infrastructure integrated into a mix of sport and open-air spaces. Supernova will have an extensive cycle and pedestrian network crisscrossing a main diagonal retail thoroughfare.

The design looks to salvage materials from any demolition and soil remediation works to reuse as new landscaping features and buildings.

“Quality of life and proximity to nature, combined with solid accessibility and connectivity links, will put medium-sized cities such as Pavia in a position to attract more businesses - and new residents,” said Stefano Recalcati, Arup’s lead urban designer in Italy, and technical lead for the Supernova redevelopment. “Sustainable redevelopments such as Our Supernova masterplan create the conditions for this step change.”

Arup was initially appointed as the lead urban planner and will soon extend its rike to provide the architectural design of the whole complex.

“The regeneration of the former Necchi site in Pavia is an ambitious project, where we aim to create a new sustainable vibrant and attractive community, which is rooted in the history and projected towards the future. For such a challenging project we appointed Arup, an independent design firm well-known for its total design approach and with whom we share the same values”, said Paolo Signoretti, CEO of PV01.RE.

