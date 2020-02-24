Arup wins role on Scottish offshore wind programme

Arup will work with Crown Estate Scotland to finalise the approach to evaluating applications from developers for the ScotWind Leasing progranne. It will advise on the process by which developer applications are assessed and option agreements allocated to successful bidders. In addition, Arup will be part of the team of reviewers that will work with Crown Estate Scotland to evaluate individual applications.

The offshore wind leasing round is the first to be launched by Crown Estate Scotland and will seek to attract investment to Scotland to help reduce national carbon emissions and enable wider benefits for communities.

“We are committed to helping enable Scotland’s ambition to achieve a net-zero emissions target by 2045 through our role as manager of Scotland’s seabed,” said Crown Estate Scotland head of energy & infrastructure John Robertson. “ScotWind Leasing will provide certainty and clarity for those seeking to lease seabed for new offshore wind farms in Scottish Waters, encouraging low-carbon generation, and we look forward to working with Arup as we deliver a robust and transparent leasing process.”

Arup head of energy consultancy Clare Lavelle said: “How we collaborate with our clients enabling the scale up and roll out of offshore wind is a significant opportunity for the Scottish and UK energy markets to innovate and progress towards deep decarbonisation of our energy system,” said “Working with the Crown Estate Scotland on its first leasing round will have a significant impact on Scotland's ability to become a net-zero emissions economy by 2045.”

As well as awarding and managing leases, Crown Estate Scotland supports developers through pre-planning and construction consents. It also works with industry to tackle environmental and technical issues, reduce costs and build investor confidence.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk