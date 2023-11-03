Ash Group upgrades wheeled loaders

The Develon machines use less fuel than their predecessors

According to Ash Group the two machines, supplied by Develon dealer Blue Machinery, based in nearby Northwich, are using four litres less fuel per hour than the machines that they have replaced. Develon said that this is thanks to the continuously variable transmission that is fitted to the DL420CVT-7 machine.

The continuously variable transmission (CVT) combines hydraulic and mechanical components to provide smooth and continuous speed variation. It allows the DL420CVT-7 to transition automatically from hydrostatic power at low speed to direct mechanical drive when operating at higher speeds.

The complete driving range, forwards and in reverse, is controlled by the CVT system. Low engine speeds ensure a high efficiency and the highest driving comfort irrespective of the traction speed, says Develon. The power-splitting, continuously variable system allows the machine to move off softly and hydraulically. The manufacturer claims that, with the CVT, a fuel saving of up to 25% can be achieved.

The two wheeled loaders are also equipped with Develon’s “transparent bucket” safety system which allows the operator to see blind spots in front of the bucket via a monitor in the cab.

The system records images in front of the wheel loader with top and bottom front-loaded cameras and shows combined images on the cab monitor in real time using a curved projection method. Another advantage of the transparent bucket system is that it can significantly improve work efficiency by providing a forward-view perspective for the driver during loading/unloading or when carrying materials such as aggregates, sand and soil.

Ash Group director John Dennan said: “We are very impressed with the fuel economy and high performance of the new Develon wheel loaders and our drivers really like to work with them. With the new transparent bucket system on the machines, we have also enhanced safety for both the drivers and the rest of the workforce at the wash plant.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk