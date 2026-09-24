Barhale to build Alconbury wastewater capacity

The pipeline will run around Huntingdon

The new town is planned on the site of the former RAF Alconbury, and has permission for around 6,200 homes and 190,000 sq m of employment floorspace.

Barhale has been appointed to construct a twin pipeline at diameters of 400mm, 315mm and 250mm, predominantly in open-cut, around the eastern side of Huntingdon. The route across the development site will be 1.5km long, with the remainder mainly crossing agricultural land. The route avoids the disruption a more direct route through Huntingdon town centre would cause. The pipeline will discharge directly into Huntingdon Water Recycling Centre inlet works, at a flow rate of 144l/s.

An existing pumping station at Alconbury Weald does not have sufficient capacity so developer Urban&Civic will build a new terminal pumping station.

HDD will be used at 10 locations, including a complex crossing of the East Coast Main Line, where Barhale will install twin 355m-long 630mm sleeves to slipline the 400mm pipe, and beneath the River Great Ouse, where twin 292m-long 400mm sleeves will accommodate the 250mm pipeline.

At the River Great Ouse crossing, Barhale will use track mats and Bailey bridges to cross drainage dykes and to avoid the archaeologically sensitive ridge and furrow feature.

To improve materials management and safety along the site, Barhale will also trial use of a new Wacker Neuson off-road dumper with a skip change system. When not operating as a conventional dumper, it can be fitted with a flatbed, offering greater carrying capacity than a standard pickup truck while providing off-road capability.

Ashley Jordan, construction manager, Barhale, said: “Housing and commercial growth, together with climate change and urban creep, mean the existing sewer network will no longer meet demand by 2027. This project provides the necessary additional capacity.

“While the majority of the pipeline will be laid in conventional open-cut, the HDD installations beneath the East Coast Main Line and the River Great Ouse are quite challenging, particularly given the relatively wet ground conditions.

“We are looking forward to working with Anglian Water and our @one Alliance partners to deliver an asset that will futureproof the network to support the continued growth of Alconbury Weald."

The project is scheduled for handover to the developer in November 2027.

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