Atkins extends role on fusion energy project

Latest progress: the frame of ITER’s crane hall is nearly complete and a first layer of cladding now covers the south wall and part of the roof.

It is responsible for the design and construction oversight of all the buildings, services and infrastructure of the site, which is under construction in the south of France.

Atkins is part of the Engage consortium, consisting of French groups Assystem and Egis as well as Spanish group Empresarios Agrupados. The team will continue working on the project until 2025.

The companies will work on all 39 buildings and services as well as the site-wide infrastructure under its scope of work for Fusion for Energy (F4E), the European Union’s organisation managing Europe’s contribution to ITER.

ITER is the world's largest fusion energy experiment, bringing together 35 countries aiming to explore its potential as a safe, limitless and environmentally responsible energy source.

“We’re honoured to continue to be a key contributor to one of the most ambitious carbon-free, sustainable energy projects in the world,” said Sandy Taylor, president, nuclear at Atkins’ parent company SNC-Lavalin. "This contract renewal demonstrates our client’s trust in our proven abilities on the project. Thirty-five nations are collaborating at ITER to build the world's largest tokamak, a magnetic fusion device that has been designed to prove the feasibility of fusion as a large-scale and carbon-free source of energy and based on the same principle that powers our Sun and stars.”

Christophe Junillon, market director for nuclear new build at Atkins, addded: “As part of the Engage consortium, Atkins has been working for the last 10 years on ITER. “The five-year extension and contract renewal from F4E is a testament to the hard work and the collaborative effort of the teams involved in this genuinely ground-breaking project and we’re thrilled to continue our significant involvement."

