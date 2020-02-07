Atkins lands rail role for Fehmarnbelt Tunnel

It has been appointed by Danish planning company Femern to provide consultancy services for the railway that will run through the Fehmarnbelt Tunnel. The agreement will last eight years with potential for extension.

The 18km-long immersed tunnel will cross the Fehmarn Belt in the Baltic Sea to connect the Danish island of Lolland and the German island of Fehmarn. It will become the world’s longest road and rail immersed tunnel when completed in 2028.

The tunnel will carry two electrified rail tracks and a four-lane motorway.

Atkins will deliver multidisciplinary railway consultancy services throughout the project, including for the track, overhead catenary system, power supply, signalling, train control system and telecommunications.

The line is designed for speeds of up to 200 km/h and will see seven-minute journey times between Denmark and Germany; the journey currently takes an hour by ferry.

Atkins will collaborate with German engineering firm Gauff, which will focus on the German elements of the new railway.

Atkins Denmark managing director Eva Rindom said: “We are incredibly proud to be part of a project which will act as a basis for regional development and provide a fast and efficient link between Scandinavia and Germany.”

