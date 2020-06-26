Atkins picks Sunbelt as tool supplier

The contract is worth up to £1m a year and runs for three years with an option to extend for a further two years.

Under the agreement Sunbelt Rentals (formerly A-Plant) will supply plant, tools and equipment including safety and communications, survey, lifting and welfare facilities to Atkins’ projects across England and Scotland.

Atkins procurement director Nigel Hempsall said: “Atkins decision to partner with Sunbelt Rentals was based on a number of factors. The depth and breadth of their service offering was formidable, whilst their understanding of how they could support the business in improving our health and safety performance was exceptional.

“Overall Sunbelt Rentals is going to help us to improve our on-site efficiency by introducing new technology and innovations.”

Sunbelt Rentals business development director Tom Welland said: “Atkins is one of the world’s most respected design, engineering and project management consultancies and we’re thrilled to be able to support them on achieving their objectives over the next three-years. We will be supporting Atkins’ facilities and rail infrastructure divisions and supplying a broad range of products and services that will help them to improve their efficiency.”

