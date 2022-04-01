Atkins wins work at Irish airports

The appointment will see Atkins work along with DAA’s in-house design team on a major programme of work over the next five years.

DAA director of infrastructure Ultan McCloskey said: “The coming years will see DAA invest significantly in our piers and terminals at both Dublin and Cork airports to create a more seamless journey for passengers, enhance security and facilitate capacity growth.

“Atkins’ strong global aviation experience of implementing innovative technological solutions at airports around the world, will complement DAA’s in-house technical capabilities, enabling us to meet the infrastructure challenges that lie ahead.”

Atkins will deliver a range of services as part of the plan to upgrade terminals and ancillary buildings at both airports. This will include improving retail areas, airline lounges and check-in zones, as well as cargo facilities across the Dublin Airport site, both landside and airside.

Services being provided by include Atkins: strategic infrastructure planning; airport planning and capacity modelling; multi-discipline design; technology/ICT/aviation security; and information management.

Atkins’ appointment to the five-year framework (extendable by four years) builds on a relationship with DAA spanning 15 years, during which it has delivered projects at both airport campuses.

Brian McKavanagh, framework director at Atkins, said: “This is a really important appointment for Atkins and we very much look forward to building a fully collaborative relationship with DAA. Our focus is to work with DAA to push sustainability and net-zero carbon emissions to the fore whilst benefitting from Atkins global aviation expertise.”

