Atlantic crossing for BDP

Chief executive Nick Fairham

BDP has offices around the world but has only now opened in the USA.

Chief executive Nick Fairham said: “As a continuous collective of socially conscious designers, we are building on our legacy of people-centred multidisciplinary design and we are excited to bring our practice to New York City, where we can merge development opportunities, world-class building design and real social value.

“Our unique ability to adapt and problem solve means we are perfectly placed to bring this kind of unique and important thinking to the city. We want to help design places that bring a better, healthier quality of life for people who live in America’s diverse, active and beautiful cities.”

Rosalind Tsang, BDP’s New York City studio director, added: “Our dynamic multidisciplinary structure combined with more than 60 years international experience, gives us a unique insight into the greatest challenges that cities like New York face. Today our urban environments call for a design approach that cultivates social impact and responds to the climate emergency. BDP has an exceptional track record in these areas across the globe, and we see the opening of our New York City studio as an opportunity to expand our vision to create places that promote wellbeing, inclusivity and sustainable futures.”

Originally called Building Design Partnership, BDP was takeover by Japanese engineering practice Nippon Koei in March 2016 for £102.2m.

In 2019, BDP joined forces with Canadian architecture practice Quadrangle and in 2021 it acquired sports stadia architect Pattern Design.

In the year to June 2021 the company turned over £120m and made a pre-tax profit of £13m.

