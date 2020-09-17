Atlas Copco launches new clean power system

ZenergiZe ZBP in application

Called ZenergiZe, it is designed to delivers zero CO 2 emissions, zero noise, and have virtually zero maintenance needs.

Atlas Copco clains to be the first major generator manufacturer with such a concept.

The ZenergiZe range has two models, ZBE and ZBP. They offer rated powers of 15kVA and 45kVA, and energy storage capacities of 45kWh.

The energy storage systems can be used together with a generator to enable smart load management or they can be the primary source of power when used in the island mode.

In the hybrid mode, using a ZenergiZe unit in combination with a QAS80 generator, operators can reduce fuel consumption by up to 50% over 12 hours compared to using a larger stand-alone QAS125 generator, Atlas Copco says.

The use of high-density lithium-ion batteries means that the units are 70% smaller and lighter than traditional standalone generators, allowing transport without any specialist equipment. They have a footprint of 1.4 m2.

In hybrid mode, when used together with a generator, they enable smart load management by helping the generator reach the peaks of power, meaning that a 40% smaller generator can be used.

The lithium-ion battery has a lifespan of 40,000 working hours in normal conditions, with an overload capability of 150% In low load applications, a ZenergiZe unit can provide the required power for more than 12 hours without needing to be recharged. Recharging takes only 90 minutes.

“At Atlas Copco we are driven by innovation and are ultimately looking to deliver sustainable value to our customers,” said product marketing manager Barbara Gregorio from Atlas Copco’s Power & Flow division. “The market is demanding cleaner energy and power sources, and electrification is a key technological trend for industrial machinery. Advances in lithium battery technology mean that we are now able to deliver a product with the high reliability that our customers have come to expect from us.”

