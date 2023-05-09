Atlas Copco unveils battery-driven compressor

The B-Air 185-12 compressor

The B-Air 185-12 is being billed as the first battery-powered compressor on the market.

The B-Air 185-12 has 5-12 bar of pressure, a stable flow rate of 5.4-3.7 m3/min and 55 kWh battery storage capacity.

With fewer moving parts than a diesel powered unit, the electric compressor only needs to be serviced every 2,000 hours, as opposed to 500 hours for a typical diesel-powered unit.

“By introducing the first battery portable screw compressor, we want to play our part in enabling a sustainable transformation and help build a better tomorrow – for society and the planet alike,” said Maarten Vermeiren, product marketing manager with Atlas Copco’s Portable Air Division

Bert Derom, president of Atlas Copco Portable Air Division, said: “The B-Air 185-12 is a tangible symbol of our commitment to delivering real-world solutions to help our customers and their customers adopt a more sustainable way of working, and to turning the tide on climate change. We ultimately want to offer a sustainable alternative to every user and every application, and this new battery powered unit is a leap closer to that goal.”

The B-Air 185-12 is scheduled to go into production in September, using a compact and modular concept with several autonomy variants.

