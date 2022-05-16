Auger Torque launches cone crusher bucket

Auger Torque’s cone crusher bucket is designed to provide a simple and cost-effective way to reprocess and/or recycle small volume construction rubble and debris into useable aggregate.

It works with excavators from 2.5- to 8-tonne as well as skid steer loaders, backhoes and telehandlers and has an output of between five and 10 tonnes per hour, depending on the material being crushed.

Engineering manager Matt Hencher said: “The cone crusher bucket is a great product to add to our portfolio, perfect for construction, agriculture, farming, estates and so on. It removes the hassle factor of arranging skips to take rubble away and waiting for hardcore to be delivered.”

