Australia targets road death reduction

The government of New South Wales (NSW) in Australia is to tackle 180 dangerous hotspots on its roads with the aim of saving hundreds of lives each year.

Funding of AU$70.9m (£39m) will be spent this financial year on upgrades as part of the Safer Roads Program, which is aimed at helping drive the number of deaths and serious injuries on NSW roads towards zero.

The Safer Roads Program will include re-engineering dangerous curves, installing rumble strips to alert tired drivers, widening shoulders and centre lines, and installing flexible wire rope barriers to help prevent run-off-road and head on crashes. The idea is to use proven engineering treatments to reduce the number and severity of crashes on the state’s roads.

The projects are estimated to save the equivalent of 425 deaths and serious injuries over the life of the program.

Minister for roads, maritime and freight Melinda Pavey said that 64% of the investment will be directed to regional NSW, delivering 125 projects. “Last year, 272 people killed on NSW roads were in the country, so this will go a long way to reduce the number of fatalities on regional roads,” she added. “The NSW Government has invested over $282 million in road safety in the current financial year, and this $70.9 million from our Safer Roads Program will deliver more important safety upgrades in 2018-19 for many of our most dangerous roads.”