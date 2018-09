The NSW Freight & Ports Plan 2018-2023 is intended to support the increase in freight while managing growth and congestion across road and rail.

Minister for roads, maritime and freight Melinda Pavey said: “The amount of freight moved through NSW is set to grow by 28 percent to more than 618 million tonnes by 2036. To support this, the NSW Freight and Ports Plan 2018-2023 provides more than 70 initiatives for increasing capacity on the existing network, including building new infrastructure.”