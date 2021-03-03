Avant Homes' Waverley plans approved

The new Avant Homes development will be called Sorby Park

Avant Homes will build a further 144 homes on Harworth Estates’ Waverley development, on the former Orgreave coal mining site.

The 13-acre development will feature 13 different house designs and 17% of them will be designated affordable.

Initial groundworks on the new Avant Homes development, named Sorby Park, is due to start in March with the first homes expected to be ready for occupation in autumn 2021. The build at Sorby Park will take approximately two and a half years and is set to create 120 jobs across sales and construction.

It will be the third development at Waverley by Avant Homes, following its previous sites Sorby Row and Sorby Village, which were launched in 2017.

Once built out, the 740-acre Waverley site will have 3,890 homes, shops, restaurants, a primary school, and leisure and community facilities including parks and 310-acres of open space.

Avant Homes Yorkshire managing director Chris Coley said: “The development is thriving, showcasing brownfield regeneration at its best and we have had sustained success here over the past five years delivering almost 400 homes. Demand continues to be high for our design-led product and we are very much looking forward to work commencing on Sorby Park in the coming weeks.”

Avant Homes has seven other developments under construction across Yorkshire.

