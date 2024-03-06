Avant submits £51m Netherburn plans

Typical Avant estate

The proposed 17-acre site will consist of two-, three-, four-, and five-bedroom houses.

Subject to planning, work at Southburn View – as Avant is calling it – is set to start in October with the first residents expected in summer 2025.

Avant Homes Scotland managing director, Jim Wilkinson, said: “We are committed to providing quality new homes for everyone in popular locations where people want to live, which is why we think Netherburn is an excellent place for us to build.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk